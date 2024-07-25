0
Thursday 25 July 2024 - 03:42

German Chancellor: Berlin Has Not Yet Decided to Halt Arms Supply to Israel

Story Code : 1149808
German Chancellor: Berlin Has Not Yet Decided to Halt Arms Supply to Israel
When asked if the ICJ declaration referring to Israeli settlements as unlawful would impact Germany's decision, Scholz said his government has yet to give a judgment on the issue. 

"But, of course, we decide on a case-by-case basis," he stated during an annual summer press conference, according to Al Mayadeen.

On July 19, the ICJ's verdict ruled that the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories in 1967, i.e. al-Quds and the West Bank, amounts to "de facto annexation", with "Israel's" settlement activities violating international regulations. In this context, a senior Australian government official said the matter "can't be ignored."

The ICJ determined that "Israel's" continued presence in these areas is illegal and must end immediately. Furthermore, the ICJ declared that all states have a duty not to acknowledge the "legal legitimacy" of the situation created by this unlawful presence.

Despite "Israel's" claim that the verdict was "not legally binding" and "blatantly one-sided", an Australian government source stated that the ICJ's advisory opinion had "significant authority under international law."

Last month, a study conducted by the Forsa Institute for the weekly Stern revealed that the majority of Germans are opposed to "Israel's" war on Gaza.

In May, over 30 human rights groups called on Germany to halt all arms supplies to the Israeli occupation and put more effort into effectuating a ceasefire in Gaza. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
In Islamophobic Move; Germany Shuts Down Islamic Center Hamburg
In Islamophobic Move; Germany Shuts Down Islamic Center Hamburg
25 July 2024
Trump Campaign Files Complaint Against Harris Taking Over Biden War Chest
Trump Campaign Files Complaint Against Harris Taking Over Biden War Chest
24 July 2024
US: Activists Arrested by Police during Gaza War Protest
US: Activists Arrested by Police during Gaza War Protest
24 July 2024
Israeli-Occupied Eilat Comes under Fresh Drone Attack
Israeli-Occupied Eilat Comes under Fresh Drone Attack
24 July 2024
Iran Warns over Dangers of Israeli Nukes to Region
Iran Warns over Dangers of Israeli Nukes to Region
24 July 2024
Poll: Kamala Harris Holds Narrow Lead Over Trump in Presidential Race
Poll: Kamala Harris Holds Narrow Lead Over Trump in Presidential Race
24 July 2024
“Israel” Slaughtered 16000 Palestinian Children in Gaza since October
“Israel” Slaughtered 16000 Palestinian Children in Gaza since October
24 July 2024
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
23 July 2024
Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
Yemen Warns; Israel Opened Gates of Hell to Itself
23 July 2024
"Netanyahu Is Afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew Media
"Netanyahu Is Afraid of Yemenis": Hebrew Media
23 July 2024
US Subjugates Europe to Its Interests: Lavrov
US Subjugates Europe to Its Interests: Lavrov
23 July 2024
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
Assad Urges Expansion of Syria’s Strategic Ties with Iran
23 July 2024