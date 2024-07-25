Iran, Malaysia Sign Prisoner Transfer Agreement

Islam Times - Iran and Malaysia on Wednesday signed a bilateral prisoner transfer agreement during a ceremony held in the city of Putrajaya, south of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

The agreement was signed by Iran’s Ambassador Valiyollah Mohammadi and Secretary General of the Malaysian ministry of home affairs Datuk Ruji Ubi.The Malaysian official expressed hope that the agreement would open a new horizon in judicial cooperation between the two sides.The Iranian diplomat, on his part, said that the two sides are on the path of progress regarding what he called judicial diplomacy.Negotiations aimed at reaching the agreement kicked off between the two countries in March 2023.Under the deal, Iranian and Malaysian prisoners will be allowed to return to their home countries where they will spend their jail terms.