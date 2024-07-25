Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas

Islam Times - Simultaneously with the presence of the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, Benjamin Netanyahu in the US Congress, the X account of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei released some remarks.

The power of resistance shows itself more and more day by day, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized.An organization with military, political and economic power like the US is fighting behind the Zionists against the Hamas movement and they could not bring them to their knees, the Leader wrote in Hebrew language.The post comes as the Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress in Washington as he sought to bolster US support for the regime's devastating war in Gaza.The Israeli regime has been waging an unrelenting genocidal war against the Gaza Strip since October 7, responding to al-Aqsa Storm, a retaliatory operation staged by the territory’s resistance groups.The brutal military onslaught has so far claimed the lives of at least 39670 Palestinians, mostly women and children, but has stopped far short of realizing the regime’s goal of ousting the resistance from power in the coastal territory.Since the onset of the warfare, resistance groups hailing from Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen have also been staging increasingly daring retaliatory attacks against the occupied territories and Israeli interests in support of the war-hit Gazans.The post incorporated a video depicting some of the attacks.A post published on the account earlier this week had similarly underlined the Israeli regime’s failure in the face of the regional Axis of Resistance, noting how Tel Aviv was taking the frustration that it was suffering from the defeat out on Palestinian civilians.