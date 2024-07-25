0
Thursday 25 July 2024 - 12:04

Al-Assad Meets Putin: Middle East Situation is Becoming Tense

Story Code : 1149885
Al-Assad Meets Putin: Middle East Situation is Becoming Tense
A statement by the Kremlin contained remarks by Putin ahead of their meeting held late Wednesday, during which the Russian president expressed that they have the opportunity to talk about the entire complex of their relations.

Expressing that the situation in the region “tends to worsen,” Putin said there are a lot of promising directions with regards to the trade and economic ties between Russia and Syria.

Al-Assad considered that both Syria and Russia have faced difficult challenges and have always been able to overcome them, noting the mutual trust and credibility that underpin the relations of the two countries and peoples.

Putin stressed that the situation is becoming increasingly tense in the Middle East and that the talks with Al-Assad are an opportunity to discuss all possible developments and scenarios.

He affirmed at the same time that there are promising opportunities for economic and trade relations between Syria and Russia.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘Israel’ Failed to Defeat Resistance despite Huge Support by US
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘Israel’ Failed to Defeat Resistance despite Huge Support by US
Save the Criminal: US, UK, Germany Striving to Block ICC Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu
Save the Criminal: US, UK, Germany Striving to Block ICC Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu
25 July 2024
Netanyahu Attacks Iran from the Congress, Received by Protesters Calling for His Arrest
Netanyahu Attacks Iran from the Congress, Received by Protesters Calling for His Arrest
25 July 2024
Al-Assad Meets Putin: Middle East Situation is Becoming Tense
Al-Assad Meets Putin: Middle East Situation is Becoming Tense
25 July 2024
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
25 July 2024
In Islamophobic Move; Germany Shuts Down Islamic Center Hamburg
In Islamophobic Move; Germany Shuts Down Islamic Center Hamburg
25 July 2024
Trump Campaign Files Complaint Against Harris Taking Over Biden War Chest
Trump Campaign Files Complaint Against Harris Taking Over Biden War Chest
24 July 2024
US: Activists Arrested by Police during Gaza War Protest
US: Activists Arrested by Police during Gaza War Protest
24 July 2024
Israeli-Occupied Eilat Comes under Fresh Drone Attack
Israeli-Occupied Eilat Comes under Fresh Drone Attack
24 July 2024
Iran Warns over Dangers of Israeli Nukes to Region
Iran Warns over Dangers of Israeli Nukes to Region
24 July 2024
Poll: Kamala Harris Holds Narrow Lead Over Trump in Presidential Race
Poll: Kamala Harris Holds Narrow Lead Over Trump in Presidential Race
24 July 2024
“Israel” Slaughtered 16000 Palestinian Children in Gaza since October
“Israel” Slaughtered 16000 Palestinian Children in Gaza since October
24 July 2024
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
Westerners Admire Ayatollah Khamenei’s Valiant Support for Palestine
23 July 2024