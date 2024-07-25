Al-Assad Meets Putin: Middle East Situation is Becoming Tense

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in the capital Moscow.

A statement by the Kremlin contained remarks by Putin ahead of their meeting held late Wednesday, during which the Russian president expressed that they have the opportunity to talk about the entire complex of their relations.Expressing that the situation in the region “tends to worsen,” Putin said there are a lot of promising directions with regards to the trade and economic ties between Russia and Syria.Al-Assad considered that both Syria and Russia have faced difficult challenges and have always been able to overcome them, noting the mutual trust and credibility that underpin the relations of the two countries and peoples.Putin stressed that the situation is becoming increasingly tense in the Middle East and that the talks with Al-Assad are an opportunity to discuss all possible developments and scenarios.He affirmed at the same time that there are promising opportunities for economic and trade relations between Syria and Russia.