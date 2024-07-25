0
Thursday 25 July 2024 - 12:07

Netanyahu Attacks Iran from the Congress, Received by Protesters Calling for His Arrest

And at the same time, Benjamin Netanyahu was addressing US Congress.

Several thousands of demonstrators gathered near the Capitol.

Demonstrators with signs reading, “Arrest Netanyahu” and “End all US aid to ‘Israel’” chanted, “Free, free Palestine!” following a sit-in at a congressional office building that resulted in several arrests the previous day.

Protest organizers had planned to obstruct his path to the building, which led to the police forcibly dispersing those blocking an intersection.

The organizers announced that six intersections leading to the Capitol were “claimed by the Palestinian people.”

Some of the protesters were transported to the demonstration site from New Jersey.

“Bibi, Bibi, we’re not done! The intifada has just begun!” protesters shouted, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname, as other demonstrators chanted, “Netanyahu, you can’t hide. You’re committing genocide.”

“We protest this homicidal maniac, his supporters and his enablers. And we demand his arrest,” shouted Zeina Hutchinson, director of development for the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee, after reading off the names of several Palestinian journalists ‘Israel’ has killed.

Netanyahu gave an address to a joint session of US Congress on Wednesday, fabricating lies regarding the so-called dangers of Iran and the importance of combatting it.

Bibi has also outlined his vision for the future of the Middle East.

A number of lawmakers did not attend, including 18 representatives and nine senators from the Democratic Party. The progressive wing of the party has been hostile to Netanyahu being invited at all, with New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling him a war criminal.

Vice President Kamala Harris was also not in attendance, as she has engagements for her presidential campaign after Biden withdrew from the race. She is expected to meet with Netanyahu separately.

Netanyahu is also due to meet with former president Donald Trump in Florida on Friday.
