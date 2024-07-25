0
Thursday 25 July 2024 - 12:10

Save the Criminal: US, UK, Germany Striving to Block ICC Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu

Story Code : 1149891
The ICC is currently seeking arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes. In case such warrants are issued, then attention will probably also turn to governments like the US, the UK and Germany, as well as organizations and officials who aided the entity in committing war crimes.

The court has been investigating “Israel’s” actions in the occupied territories for the past three years - and more recently the brutal war in the Gaza Strip as well.

When the reports surfaced in April about seeking a course of action by the ICC chief prosecutor, the administration of US President Joe Biden was quick to condemn the move, saying that “the ICC has no jurisdiction in this situation and we do not support its investigation.”

Back in May, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said he had “reasonable grounds to believe” that the “Israeli” officials “bear criminal responsibility for the following war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of the State of Palestine [in the Gaza strip] from at least 8 October 2023.”

This course of action at the ICC marks the first such move against the head of a close ally of the United States.
