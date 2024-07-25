0
Thursday 25 July 2024 - 12:11

Russian, Chinese Air Forces Conduct Joint Air Patrol

Story Code : 1149892
Russian, Chinese Air Forces Conduct Joint Air Patrol
It further mentioned that “the Russian and Chinese crews practiced cooperation while carrying out an air patrol mission in a new area. The Su-30SM and Su-35S aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces provided fighter cover.”

The joint flight of Russian and Chinese aircraft lasted over five hours.

“Foreign fighter jets escorted the air group at certain stages of the route. While performing the mission, both countries’ aircraft acted in strict compliance with international law. There were no violations of other countries’ airspace,” the statement underlined.

It stressed that “The activity was carried out as part of the 2024 military cooperation plan and was not directed against third countries.”
