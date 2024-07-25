0
Thursday 25 July 2024 - 12:14

9 Injured in Escalator Fire at JFK Airport in New York City; Hundreds Evacuated from Terminal

More than 900 travelers were evacuated from Terminal 8 at around 7 a.m. ET after people reported smoke filling the area, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement. The source appeared to be in Concourse C, NBC News reported.

The New York City Fire Department said there was a fire on the escalator. At least nine people sustained minor injuries, it said.

Four of them were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the port authority said.

The airport posted on X that operations had resumed and urged travelers to check in with their airlines for updated information.
