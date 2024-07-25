9 Injured in Escalator Fire at JFK Airport in New York City; Hundreds Evacuated from Terminal

Islam Times - At least nine people sustained minor injuries when an escalator at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City caught fire early Wednesday, authorities said.

More than 900 travelers were evacuated from Terminal 8 at around 7 a.m. ET after people reported smoke filling the area, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement. The source appeared to be in Concourse C, NBC News reported.The New York City Fire Department said there was a fire on the escalator. At least nine people sustained minor injuries, it said.Four of them were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the port authority said.The airport posted on X that operations had resumed and urged travelers to check in with their airlines for updated information.