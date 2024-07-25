0
Thursday 25 July 2024 - 12:15

US Should Not Undermine Normal Trade Relations between China, Russia: Chinese Embassy

"China's right to engage in normal economic and trade exchanges with all countries, including Russia, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, should not be undermined," Liu Pengyu told TASS, commenting on the words of a US diplomat who said that Beijing was allegedly supporting Moscow in the Ukraine war by providing assistance to the Russian defense industry, which, according to the US, had a destabilizing effect.

The allegations of the US authorities about China's support of the Russian defense industrial complex through trade have no basis, a spokesman added.

"The US is rolling out aid act for Ukraine while making groundless accusations against the normal economic and trade exchanges between China and Russia. This approach is hypocritical and irresponsible, which China firmly opposes," Liu Pengyu said.

The spokesman pointed out that China has always taken "an objective and fair stance, actively promoting peace talks and facilitating a political resolution." "We don’t seek selfish gains by fueling the tensions, nor do we provide weaponry to either side," he said.
