Iran Army Using Drones to Ensure Safety of Arbaeen Pilgrims

Islam Times - The Iranian Army Ground Force has employed a broad range of modern equipment, including state-of-the-art drones, to provide security during the Arbaeen season, when millions of Iranians travel to neighboring Iraq, a military commander said.

In comments on Thursday, the Iranian Army Ground Force’s deputy chief for coordination unveiled extensive plans to facilitate the Arbaeen pilgrimage and ensure the safety of Iranians traveling to Iraq for the annual religious ceremonies.General Yousef Qorbani noted that considering the large number of Iranian people attending the Arbaeen pilgrimage every year and the need to protect the security of trips along the common border, the Army Ground Force utilizes advanced drones and helicopters as well as ground- and air-based electronic gear this year.He also stated that the Army offers health services to the Arbaeen pilgrims by setting up field hospitals and providing ground and aerial emergency medical services.All Army Ground Force units along the western borders are fully prepared to serve the Arbaeen pilgrims, the general noted.The Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS).Each year, pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, travel long routes on foot to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located.This year, Arbaeen will fall on August 25.