Friday 26 July 2024

Moscow Open for Talks, Needs to Understand How Prepared Ukraine Is: Kremlin

"Basically, Russia is open for a negotiation process but first, we need to understand how prepared Ukraine is and whether it has permission for that from its handlers. At this point, you can see that contradictory statements are being made and things are not quite clear," he said, TASS reported.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said at a meeting with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi that Ukraine was preparing for talks with Russia. According to the Ukrainian foreign minister, "talks need to be rational, substantive and aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace."

Peskov pointed out on Thursday that a ban on communication with Russia remained in effect in Ukraine and "a lot of things need to be clarified" with regard to potential talks.
