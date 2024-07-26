0
Friday 26 July 2024 - 02:11

Iran’s Oil Output Reached 3 Million bpd during President Raisi Administration, Oil Minister Says

Story Code : 1150011
Speaking on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Javad Owji pointed to the significance of the oil and gas industry of the country and stated that giant steps have been taken in the industry since August 2021 when the current administration assumed office.

The country’s oil production volume increased from 2.2 million bpd to more than 3 million bpd, the oil minister stated.

He also said the daily production of gasoline has increased from 96 million/lit. to 114 million/lit per day.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Owji referred to the export of oil and said Iran’s export of oil increased from 262 million bpd to more than 560 million bpd.

The oil minister further pointed out that the export value of the oil and gas condensates increased from $9.8 billion to $36 billion in the current administration.
