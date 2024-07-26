0
Friday 26 July 2024 - 02:11

North Korea’s Trash-Filled Balloons Disrupt Flights in Seoul, Cause Rooftop Fire

Story Code : 1150012
North Korea’s Trash-Filled Balloons Disrupt Flights in Seoul, Cause Rooftop Fire
The balloons are part of an ongoing propaganda campaign by Pyongyang against those in the South who regularly send balloons carrying items such as anti-Pyongyang leaflets, medicine, money and USB sticks loaded with K-pop videos and dramas, Reuters reported.

A suspected balloon suspended take-offs and landings at Seoul’s Gimpo Airport on the evening of July 24 for two hours, said an official at the Korea Airports Corporation.

Balloons have affected traffic at South Korea’s main international airport, Incheon, several times in recent weeks.

In Gyeonggi, a province near Seoul, a balloon caught fire on top of a residential building. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, said an official at the Gyeonggi Northern Fire and Disaster Headquarters.

South Korea’s military said some trash-filled balloons were equipped with timed poppers that could cause fires.

“A timer is attached to the trash balloons, which has the effect of popping the balloons and spreading the trash after a certain period of time has passed,” Lee Sung-jun, a spokesman for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a briefing.

He said 480 balloons, mostly carrying paper and plastic trash, had landed in South Korea as of July 25.

On July 24, some balloons landed in the vicinity of the heavily guarded presidential office in Seoul.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
Hezbollah Opens Fire at Israeli Planes in Lebanese Skies
Hezbollah Opens Fire at Israeli Planes in Lebanese Skies
26 July 2024
Two Rockets Hit US Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
Two Rockets Hit US Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
26 July 2024
US Armed ‘Israel” with 25000-Plus Bombs, Missiles
US Armed ‘Israel” with 25000-Plus Bombs, Missiles
26 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Pro-Palestine Moves Raised from Islamic Revolution Spirit
Ayatollah Khamenei: Pro-Palestine Moves Raised from Islamic Revolution Spirit
26 July 2024
Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Set to Intensify: Ansarullah Leader
Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Set to Intensify: Ansarullah Leader
26 July 2024
Lebanese Hezbollah Targets Israeli Positions in New Attacks
Lebanese Hezbollah Targets Israeli Positions in New Attacks
26 July 2024
China Blames NATO for Wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine
China Blames NATO for Wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine
26 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘Israel’ Failed to Defeat Resistance despite Huge Support by US
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘Israel’ Failed to Defeat Resistance despite Huge Support by US
25 July 2024
Save the Criminal: US, UK, Germany Striving to Block ICC Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu
Save the Criminal: US, UK, Germany Striving to Block ICC Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu
25 July 2024
Netanyahu Attacks Iran from the Congress, Received by Protesters Calling for His Arrest
Netanyahu Attacks Iran from the Congress, Received by Protesters Calling for His Arrest
25 July 2024
Al-Assad Meets Putin: Middle East Situation is Becoming Tense
Al-Assad Meets Putin: Middle East Situation is Becoming Tense
25 July 2024
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
25 July 2024