Ayatollah Khamenei: Pro-Palestine Moves Raised from Islamic Revolution Spirit

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says that the pro-Palestine moves worldwide are raised from the spirit of the Islamic Revolution.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with the members of the Tehran martyrs congress on Thursday.In the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei touched upon the issue of Resistance during the era of imposed war on Iran.He also hailed the pro-Palestine protests of the students in the United States, dubbing them "a unique phenomenon in contemporary history."The expansion of American academics' support for Palestine has raised to such an extent that the American government violates all its claims and slogans regarding human rights and the police of this country beats and detains students, he addded.