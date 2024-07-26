0
Friday 26 July 2024 - 02:19

China Blames NATO for Wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine

"NATO is a machine that sows the chaos of war, it has brought the flames of war and disaster to the regions and people of Ukraine and Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya," the spokesman said commenting on the communique passed at the NATO summit in Washington.

In recent years, NATO has continued to "spread its evil hooks" into the Asia-Pacific region, he said, TASS reported.

The Alliance is attacking China and encourages certain countries in the region to follow suit, the defense ministry’s spokesman said.

He pointed out that the final communique of the NATO summit is "full of lies, prejudice, incitement and slander."

"We express extreme dissatisfaction and strong protest over this," he stressed.

NATO countries said in the final declaration of the Washington summit, released July 10, that they planned to meet with representatives from Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea and Japan to discuss possible areas of cooperation as well as common security challenges. NATO also claims that China poses "systemic challenges to Euro-Atlantic security." The document also says China should stop material and political support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, as well as halt exports of dual-use goods to Russia.
