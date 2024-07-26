0
Friday 26 July 2024 - 02:25

Three Israeli Forces Wounded in West Bank Shooting Attack

Story Code : 1150021
Three Israeli forces have been wounded in a drive-by shooting on the road between Qalqilya and Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to local media reports.

The attack occurred when an unidentified gunman opened fire from a vehicle near the towns of Azzun and an-Nabi Elyas. 

On Wednesday, three Palestinian young men were martyred in a fresh raid carried out by the Israeli regime's forces on West Bank.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, mass arrests, raids, and killings have become a nearly daily occurrence across the occupied West Bank.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 513 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
