0
Friday 26 July 2024 - 02:29

Trump Says; Biden, Harris ‘Great Embarrassment to US’

Story Code : 1150023
Trump Says; Biden, Harris ‘Great Embarrassment to US’
"Crooked Joe Biden and lying Kamala Harris are a great embarrassment to America - there has never been a time like this!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social network page.

He also called Biden's Wednesday address to the nation on his decision to withdraw from the presidential campaign "barely understandable, and so bad."

On July 22, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced her intention to seek nomination as the Democrat candidate for US president at the election in November.

Earlier on Sunday, Biden announced his decision not to seek reelection and supported Harris as a Democrat nominee for US presidential candidate. As follows from Biden’s statement, he plans to address the nation over his decision.

The presidential election will be held in the United States on November 5. Biden was supposed to remain at the top of the Democratic ticket. He is expected to be formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19-22. However, after his fiasco at the televised election debate with Republican Donald Trump on June 27, calls intensified, particularly among Democrats, for the incumbent president to drop out of the race.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
Hezbollah Opens Fire at Israeli Planes in Lebanese Skies
Hezbollah Opens Fire at Israeli Planes in Lebanese Skies
26 July 2024
Two Rockets Hit US Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
Two Rockets Hit US Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
26 July 2024
US Armed ‘Israel” with 25000-Plus Bombs, Missiles
US Armed ‘Israel” with 25000-Plus Bombs, Missiles
26 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Pro-Palestine Moves Raised from Islamic Revolution Spirit
Ayatollah Khamenei: Pro-Palestine Moves Raised from Islamic Revolution Spirit
26 July 2024
Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Set to Intensify: Ansarullah Leader
Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Set to Intensify: Ansarullah Leader
26 July 2024
Lebanese Hezbollah Targets Israeli Positions in New Attacks
Lebanese Hezbollah Targets Israeli Positions in New Attacks
26 July 2024
China Blames NATO for Wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine
China Blames NATO for Wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine
26 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘Israel’ Failed to Defeat Resistance despite Huge Support by US
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘Israel’ Failed to Defeat Resistance despite Huge Support by US
25 July 2024
Save the Criminal: US, UK, Germany Striving to Block ICC Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu
Save the Criminal: US, UK, Germany Striving to Block ICC Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu
25 July 2024
Netanyahu Attacks Iran from the Congress, Received by Protesters Calling for His Arrest
Netanyahu Attacks Iran from the Congress, Received by Protesters Calling for His Arrest
25 July 2024
Al-Assad Meets Putin: Middle East Situation is Becoming Tense
Al-Assad Meets Putin: Middle East Situation is Becoming Tense
25 July 2024
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
25 July 2024