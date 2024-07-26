Lebanese Hezbollah Targets Israeli Positions in New Attacks

Islam Times - Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance Movement has attacked the locations of Israeli forces in northern occupied Palestine as a display of support for the Palestinian cause.

Hezbollah declared that its combatants attacked a military facility belonging to Israeli troops in Shtula, situated in northern Palestine, as reported by Al Mayadeen on Thursday.They also announced a strike on the al-Manara site, confirming that the target was directly hit.The Lebanese Hezbollah stated that the assault on al-Manara was initiated in solidarity with Gaza and as a reaction to the aggression of the Israeli adversary, particularly in the southern Lebanese town of Kfarhamam.Hezbollah has said that it will continue its military operations in support of Gaza until the Israeli regime ends its war on the blockaded Palestinian territory.The death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has reached 39,175 since the regime invaded the Palestinian territory on October 7.