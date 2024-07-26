Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Set to Intensify: Ansarullah Leader

Islam Times - The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah Movement, Seyyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has announced that joint operations between Yemeni and Iraqi resistance groups against Israel are poised for significant advancement.

In a Thursday address to the Yemeni nation, al-Houthi emphasized, “The next stage will witness important developments in our joint operations with Iraqi resistance groups against the Israeli regime.”Reflecting on a recent Yemeni drone operation that targeted a key decision-making center in Tel Aviv, al-Houthi noted the element of surprise it brought to the enemy. “They were taken aback by the Yemeni drone operation last Friday, especially by the distance that Yemen's Yaffa unmanned aerial vehicle traveled to reach Tel Aviv,” he said.Al-Houthi also condemned the recent Israeli assault on Yemen's al-Hodeidah city, asserting that such aggression will not deter Yemen from supporting Gaza. “The Israeli aggression against the port city of al-Hodeidah will not force us to stop our ongoing operations in support of Gaza,” he declared, vowing that operations would persist both at sea and deep within occupied Palestine.Addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to the US Congress, al-Houthi criticized Netanyahu’s call for Arab states to ally with Israel against Iran. He argued that Israel’s animosity towards Iran stems from Iran’s independence from the US and Israeli influence and its support for Palestine and Arab nations. “Israel's hostility is because Iran is an Islamic country free from US and Israeli hegemony, and it supports Palestine and helps Arab countries in the face of the enemy,” al-Houthi stated.Furthermore, he denounced the US legislators’ praise of Netanyahu as “the celebration of crime, oppression, and genocide,” illustrating the depth of US complicity in Israeli actions against Palestinians. “Netanyahu's speech, which was full of lies, reflected the level of crisis and impasse in his cabinet, as well as his aggression and criminality,” al-Houthi added.The remarks by the Ansarullah leader highlight the growing resistance front against Israeli actions and underscore the steadfast support for Palestinian causes amidst regional conflicts.