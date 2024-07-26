0
Friday 26 July 2024 - 02:35

Iran welcomes Yemen De-escalation Deal, on Banking, Flight Sectors

Story Code : 1150028
Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani on Thursday welcomed the statement issued by the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, about the agreements in Yemen on the resumption of flights from the Sana’a airport and the settlement of banking and monetary problems in that country.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers any agreement decreasing economic pressures and lifting the air, sea and ground blockade on Yemen to be in the interests of the Yemeni people and believes it will result in establishment and stability in that country,” he added.

Reiterating Iran’s principled policy of supporting dialogue for the settlement of regional crises, Kanaani expressed hope for the immediate conclusion of a lasting peace agreement in Yemen.

In a statement on July 23, Grundberg said he has been informed by the Government of Yemen and Ansarullah that they have agreed on several measures to de-escalate in relation to the banking sector and Yemenia Airways.

Highlighting the role of Saudi Arabia in bringing the agreement about, the UN secretary-general’s envoy unveiled plans to cancel all recent decisions and procedures against banks of Yemen, resume Yemenia Airways’ flights between Sana’a and Jordan, increase the number of flights to three daily flights, operate flights to Cairo and India, and convene meetings by the Yemeni parties to discuss all economic and humanitarian issues based on the roadmap.
