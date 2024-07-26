0
Friday 26 July 2024 - 02:39

Iran Condemns US Human Rights Stance Amid Netanyahu's Congress Address

Iran Condemns US Human Rights Stance Amid Netanyahu
Kanaani lambasted the event, stating, "The criminal prime minister of a fake regime is in the arms of his supporters after nine months of genocide and infanticide," referencing the ongoing conflict in Gaza. He argued that such events reveal the true nature of Western policies, stating, "This is how decades of deceptive efforts of Western civilization to show an innocent and humane face to the world are falling apart, and the violent face of American politics is exposed to the whole world."

The spokesman also condemned the US Congress for welcoming Netanyahu, highlighting the dire situation of Palestinians. "The basic rights of Palestinians, including the right to life, security, access to water, food, medicine, and treatment, etc., are being violated in the most horrible way before the world’s eyes in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and Palestinian children are slaughtered every day by the butcher of Tel Aviv," he stated.

Kanaani concluded his post with a powerful denunciation, asserting, "Shame is a very small word for this scandal."
