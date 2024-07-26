International Organizations Warn about Dire Situation of Patients in Gaza

Islam Times - With the continued bombing and the Zionist regime's prevention of humanitarian aid from entering Gaza the patients are at risk of death.

The tenth month of the Israeli regime's genocidal war on Gaza is coming to an end. The Zionists continue the bombardment of Gaza. No one in any walks of life in Gaza is safe from the bombardment of the Zionists. In addition to being the target of Zionist crimes, hospitals are facing severe shortages of fuel and medicine. Patients who do not play a role in the war struggle with death due to lack of medicine and electricity. In addition, the destruction of health infrastructure has also become an important factor in spreading the disease. The lack of drinking water caused people to use contaminated water. Also, due to the lack of anesthetics, the surgeons in Gaza had to perform many amputation surgeries without anesthesia.Palestine's Ministry of Health in Gaza previously announced that thousands of patients in Gaza are at risk of death due to several factors, including the lack of cancer drugs and the failure of hospitals. This dire situation has raised the alarm of international organizations.Ayadil Saparbekov, a senior official at the World Health Organization, expressed concern on Tuesday about the possibility of an epidemic in Gaza after the polio virus was discovered in sewage water. Saparbekov warned that about 14,000 Palestinians need to leave Gaza for treatment.Earlier, the Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza announced that the lack of fuel in Gaza has led to the withdrawal of 18 ambulances from the service cycle. In this regard, "The Lancet" magazine predicted in a new report that taking into account the number of martyrs of the Zionist regime's war against the Gaza Strip, the number of Palestinian martyrs will increase tenfold.Even if the conflict ends immediately, many indirect deaths from causes such as reproductive, communicable, and even non-communicable diseases will continue in the coming months and years, the report continued. The Lancet added that the population of the Gaza Strip in 2022 was estimated at 2,375,259, based on which the number of casualties forms 7.9% of the total population of Gaza.Added to this is the cruelty of the Israeli regime; patients in the hospitals are not safe and they are deliberately targeted by the regime's troops. Mark Perlmutter, an American Jewish doctor who has worked as a volunteer in Gaza hospitals for some time, said in an interview with CBS television: Israeli army snipers deliberately target civilians, including children in Gaza. Regarding the intentional killing of Palestinian children in Gaza, Perlmutter said:" I have medical documents and images of two Palestinian children, which show that the snipers targeted their hearts exactly, and this cannot be an accident."