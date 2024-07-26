US Armed ‘Israel” with 25000-Plus Bombs, Missiles

Islam Times - The New York Times revealed that the United States has armed the “Israeli” entity with upwards of 25,000 bombs and missiles since October 7, which marked the onset of Tel Aviv’s yet-ongoing genocidal aggression against the Gaza Strip.

The New York Times provided the figure, citing the “Jewish Institute for National Security of America”, a think tank.According to the report, the American arms shipments to apartheid “Israel” throughout the war had featured over 20,000 unguided bombs, some 2600 guided bombs, and 3000 surgical strike missiles.Two US officials said Washington has sent “Israel” large quantities of ammunition, including thousands of highly destructive 2000-pound bombs, since the start of the entity’s brutal war on Gaza in October last year.Earlier this month, the “Israeli” military radio reported that the “Israeli” Air Force had dropped a total eight US-manufactured JDAM [Joint Direct Attack Munition] bombs against the al-Mawasi refugee camp in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, martyring and injuring a total of 390 Palestinians.Last month, The Washington Post reported that the US had supplied the entity with over $6.5 billion in military supplies since the beginning of the brutal military onslaught.The sheer increase comes while Washington’s annual so-called military aid for Tel Aviv stands at around $3.3 billion.