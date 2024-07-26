0
Friday 26 July 2024 - 08:05

Trump: ‘Israel’ Not Good in PR, must End War in Gaza

Story Code : 1150072
Trump: ‘Israel’ Not Good in PR, must End War in Gaza
Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, Trump said the war should end quickly “because they are getting decimated with this publicity, and you know ‘Israel’ is not very good at public relations.”

Trump was a close ally of “Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his term in the White House, and described himself as “history’s most pro-‘Israel’ US president.”

In the months since “Israel” declared its aggression on Gaza, however, Trump has repeatedly called on Netanyahu to bring the conflict with Hamas to a rapid conclusion.

 Trump also condemned the Democrats who protested Netanyahu’s address to Congress on Wednesday, and called for jail sentences for the protesters who burned American flags outside the US Capitol.

In a post to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, Trump said he is “looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu” to Florida, referring to the “Israeli” premiere by his commonly-used nickname.
