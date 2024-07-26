0
Friday 26 July 2024 - 08:14

Turkey, Russia Mull Resuming Joint Patrols in North Syria

Story Code : 1150076
Turkey, Russia Mull Resuming Joint Patrols in North Syria
"The Turkish Armed Forces are making the necessary efforts to ensure peace and tranquility in the region and will continue to do so in the future. In this context, we are initially talking about the need to ensure the safety of the M-4 highway. Negotiations on the issue with the interlocutors are ongoing,"  TRT Haber TV channel said referring to sources in the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Earlier, the Syrian newspaper Al Watan reported that Ankara and Moscow had allegedly agreed to reopen the M-4 highway, which, passing through the Idlib province, connects Aleppo and Latakia, located in the west of the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
Hezbollah Opens Fire at Israeli Planes in Lebanese Skies
Hezbollah Opens Fire at Israeli Planes in Lebanese Skies
26 July 2024
Two Rockets Hit US Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
Two Rockets Hit US Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
26 July 2024
US Armed ‘Israel” with 25000-Plus Bombs, Missiles
US Armed ‘Israel” with 25000-Plus Bombs, Missiles
26 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Pro-Palestine Moves Raised from Islamic Revolution Spirit
Ayatollah Khamenei: Pro-Palestine Moves Raised from Islamic Revolution Spirit
26 July 2024
Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Set to Intensify: Ansarullah Leader
Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Set to Intensify: Ansarullah Leader
26 July 2024
Lebanese Hezbollah Targets Israeli Positions in New Attacks
Lebanese Hezbollah Targets Israeli Positions in New Attacks
26 July 2024
China Blames NATO for Wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine
China Blames NATO for Wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine
26 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘Israel’ Failed to Defeat Resistance despite Huge Support by US
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘Israel’ Failed to Defeat Resistance despite Huge Support by US
25 July 2024
Save the Criminal: US, UK, Germany Striving to Block ICC Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu
Save the Criminal: US, UK, Germany Striving to Block ICC Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu
25 July 2024
Netanyahu Attacks Iran from the Congress, Received by Protesters Calling for His Arrest
Netanyahu Attacks Iran from the Congress, Received by Protesters Calling for His Arrest
25 July 2024
Al-Assad Meets Putin: Middle East Situation is Becoming Tense
Al-Assad Meets Putin: Middle East Situation is Becoming Tense
25 July 2024
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
Amid Netanyahu Speech at US Congress; Leader of Islamic Revolution Issues Message about Hamas
25 July 2024