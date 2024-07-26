IAEA Chief Says Willing to Coop. with New Iranian Govt.

Islam Times - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said that the agency is interested in cooperating with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the new government.

In a congratulatory message, the IAEA chief congratulated Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory, saying that he is prepared to visit Iran and meet the new president of the Islamic Republic of Iran."I would like to extend my heartful congratulations to you on your election win as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran"."Cooperation between The International Atomic Energy Agency and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been at the focal attention of the international circles for many years. I am confident that together we will be able to make decisive progress on this crucial matter," Grossi said, adding that "To that effect, I wish to express my readiness to travel to Iran to meet with you at the earliest convenience"."Once again, receive my best wishes of success as President of Iran and I look forward to seeing you in the earliest convenience," the IAEA director general added.Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million out of over 30 million votes cast, electoral authorities said.