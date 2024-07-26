Two Rockets Hit US Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq

Islam Times - Ain al-Asad airbase, the largest US military base in Iraq, was once again targeted by rockets.

An Iraqi source, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that two rockets hit the Ain al-Asad military base.However, there are still no reports about the casualties and damages caused by the rocket attack.No groups have claimed responsibility for the attack as of yet.Resistance groups based in Iraq have repeatedly hit US bases on Iraqi and Syrian territories with missiles and drones over the past weeks in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.The groups are also outraged at the US military presence in the region, which they see as a source of instability, as well as Washington’s support for the Israeli regime in its ongoing war on Gaza.