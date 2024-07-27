US Medics in Gaza: Ceasefire Now, Death Toll may Be over 90000

Islam Times - Some 45 physicians and nurses who volunteered in Gaza have written a letter addressed to the US administration, cautioning that “Israel” has claimed the lives of over 90000 Palestinians during its ongoing genocide in the Strip and highlighting the occupation's war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law.

“President [Joe] Biden and Vice-President Harris, any solution to this problem must begin with an immediate and permanent ceasefire," the eight-page letter said.They further demanded that the United States impose an arms embargo against the occupation, as well as withdraw its diplomatic, economic, and military support until a ceasefire is implemented.“It is likely that the death toll from this conflict is already greater than 92,000, an astonishing 4.2% of Gaza's population," the medics wrote, claiming the real death toll was significantly higher than the Palestinian Health Ministry's, which shows over 39000 people have been slaughtered.“With only marginal exceptions, everyone in Gaza is sick, injured, or both,” the medics stated, referring to national aid workers, international volunteers, and civilians.In parallel, the health volunteers told the Guardian that “the ‘Israeli’ occupation snipers were intentionally targeting civilians.”“We cannot forget the scenes of unbearable cruelty directed at women and children that we witnessed ourselves,” they added in the letter."Israel's" international humanitarian law violations were also depicted in the letter, warning that "epidemics are raging in Gaza" due to the occupation's continuous displacement of malnourished and sick civilians, and the deprivation of running water and sanitation.The healthcare signatories described their Palestinian counterparts as "among the most traumatized people in Gaza, and perhaps in the entire world," due to their commitment to continue working despite losing their family members and homes, highlighting they often worked long hours without pay while malnourished.“‘Israel’ has targeted our colleagues in Gaza for death, disappearance, and torture,” they said. Noting that “These unconscionable acts are entirely at odds with American law, American values, and international humanitarian law.”The letter went on to say: “‘Israel’ has directly targeted and deliberately devastated Gaza's entire healthcare system,” including individual accounts of healthcare workers recounting their horrific experiences during "Israel's" daily bombardment and assault on the small region.The forty-five health volunteers include surgeons, emergency room physicians, and nurses from the World Health Organization [WHO] and other relief institutions who recently worked at hospitals in the Gaza Strip.Trauma and critical care surgeon Feroze Sidhwa said he had “never seen such horrific injuries, on such a massive scale, with so few resources.”Medical practitioners who worked in the maternity ward described regular stillbirths and maternal deaths that could have been prevented under normal circumstances.