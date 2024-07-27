Australia, New Zealand and Canada to “Israel”: Ceasefire Now, Respond to ICJ

Islam Times - Australia, New Zealand and Canada on Friday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, opens new tab and asked the “Israeli” entity to respond to a United Nations court which last week ruled its occupation of Palestinian territories and settlements there were illegal.

“‘Israel’ must listen to the concerns of the international community," the leader's statement said."The protection of civilians is paramount and a requirement under international humanitarian law. Palestinian civilians cannot be made to pay the price of defeating Hamas. It must end."The leaders also said “Israel” needed to hold extremist settlers accountable for ongoing acts of violence against Palestinians, reverse its settlement program in the West Bank and work towards a two-state solution.Last week, the International Court of Justice [ICJ] said “Israel's” occupation of Palestinian territories and its settlements there are illegal and should be withdrawn as soon as possible.The leader's statement called on “Israel” to "respond substantively" to the ICJ.The joint statement, the second since February, expressed concern about escalating violence between “Israel” and Hezbollah and said the risk of a wider regional war made a ceasefire in Gaza all the more urgent.