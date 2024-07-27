Harris after Netanyahu’s Meeting: Not to Be Silent on Gaza Suffering

Islam Times - Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has pressed the “Israeli” entity’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu on the “dire” humanitarian situation in Gaza in talks that she described as frank, adding “I will not be silent.”

In comments that were closely watched for signs of a shift from Joe Biden’s policy approach, the US vice-president said after the meeting: “What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating. The images of dead children and desperate hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third or fourth time.”She called for the establishment of a Palestinian state and for Netanyahu and Hamas to agree a ceasefire and captives release deal to end a war she said had led to the deaths of far too many innocent civilians. “As I just told Prime Minister Netanyahu, it is time to get this deal done,” she said.Hours earlier, Bibi had enjoyed a more cordial greeting from Biden in the Oval Office, saying: “From a proud Jewish Zionist to a proud Irish-American Zionist, I want to thank you for 50 years of public service and 50 years of support for the ‘Israel’.”Harris’ forceful remarks on Thursday, which were sharp and serious in tone, reflected what might mark a departure from Biden in how she deals with Netanyahu. Some noted the significance of Harris being the one to give public remarks after both she and Biden had separately met the prime minister.Netanyahu said on Thursday he met Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Washington on Wednesday after his address to Congress. “We discussed the opportunities and challenges in AI, its impact on the economy and society, and explored ways for technological cooperation with ‘Israel’,” Netanyahu said in a post on X.