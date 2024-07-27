0
Saturday 27 July 2024 - 03:25

Harris after Netanyahu’s Meeting: Not to Be Silent on Gaza Suffering

Story Code : 1150220
Harris after Netanyahu’s Meeting: Not to Be Silent on Gaza Suffering
In comments that were closely watched for signs of a shift from Joe Biden’s policy approach, the US vice-president said after the meeting: “What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating. The images of dead children and desperate hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third or fourth time.”

She called for the establishment of a Palestinian state and for Netanyahu and Hamas to agree a ceasefire and captives release deal to end a war she said had led to the deaths of far too many innocent civilians. “As I just told Prime Minister Netanyahu, it is time to get this deal done,” she said.

Hours earlier, Bibi had enjoyed a more cordial greeting from Biden in the Oval Office, saying: “From a proud Jewish Zionist to a proud Irish-American Zionist, I want to thank you for 50 years of public service and 50 years of support for the ‘Israel’.”

Harris’ forceful remarks on Thursday, which were sharp and serious in tone, reflected what might mark a departure from Biden in how she deals with Netanyahu. Some noted the significance of Harris being the one to give public remarks after both she and Biden had separately met the prime minister.

Netanyahu said on Thursday he met Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Washington on Wednesday after his address to Congress. “We discussed the opportunities and challenges in AI, its impact on the economy and society, and explored ways for technological cooperation with ‘Israel’,” Netanyahu said in a post on X.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kremlin Aide:
Kremlin Aide: 'NATO Cannot be Trusted'
Israelis Stage Massive Anti-Netanyahu Protests
Israelis Stage Massive Anti-Netanyahu Protests
27 July 2024
US Congresswoman Tlaib Denounces Netanyahu as
US Congresswoman Tlaib Denounces Netanyahu as 'War Criminal' in Washington
27 July 2024
US Medics in Gaza: Ceasefire Now, Death Toll may Be over 90000
US Medics in Gaza: Ceasefire Now, Death Toll may Be over 90000
27 July 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
26 July 2024
Hezbollah Opens Fire at Israeli Planes in Lebanese Skies
Hezbollah Opens Fire at Israeli Planes in Lebanese Skies
26 July 2024
Two Rockets Hit US Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
Two Rockets Hit US Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
26 July 2024
US Armed ‘Israel” with 25000-Plus Bombs, Missiles
US Armed ‘Israel” with 25000-Plus Bombs, Missiles
26 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Pro-Palestine Moves Raised from Islamic Revolution Spirit
Ayatollah Khamenei: Pro-Palestine Moves Raised from Islamic Revolution Spirit
26 July 2024
Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Set to Intensify: Ansarullah Leader
Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Set to Intensify: Ansarullah Leader
26 July 2024
Lebanese Hezbollah Targets Israeli Positions in New Attacks
Lebanese Hezbollah Targets Israeli Positions in New Attacks
26 July 2024
China Blames NATO for Wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine
China Blames NATO for Wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine
26 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘Israel’ Failed to Defeat Resistance despite Huge Support by US
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘Israel’ Failed to Defeat Resistance despite Huge Support by US
25 July 2024