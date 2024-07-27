0
Saturday 27 July 2024 - 03:30

US Congresswoman Tlaib Denounces Netanyahu as 'War Criminal' in Washington

US Congresswoman Tlaib Denounces Netanyahu as
Dozens of Democratic lawmakers, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, boycotted the joint session, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Netanyahu referred to the pro-Palestinian protesters outside Congress calling them “Iran's useful idiots,” using a Cold War-era term for people who are manipulated for a political agenda.

After delivering this statement, Tlaib remained seated as other representatives applauded.

She then flipped the sign to reveal the words "guilty of genocide" on the other side.

Following the event, Tlaib posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I will never back down in speaking truth to power. The apartheid government of Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians. Palestinians will not be erased. Solidarity with all those outside of these walls in the streets protesting and exercising their right to dissent."

Tlaib, elected in 2018 as the first Palestinian American woman in the US House, has consistently criticized Israeli policies in Palestinian territories.

In another post, Tlaib stated: "Netanyahu is a war criminal committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is utterly disgraceful that leaders from both parties have invited him to address Congress. He should be arrested and sent to the International Criminal Court."

Tlaib's actions drew nationwide attention, including dissenting voices from other members of Congress.

"Rashida Tlaib continues to be an absolute disgrace," Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., posted on X.

Journalist Sulaiman Ahmed also posted on X, saying: "RASHIDA TLAIB IS FEARLESS."

Aaron Mate, another journalist, commented: "Why is Rep. Rashida Tlaib the only member of Congress willing to do an action like this? A lot more impactful, and brave, than skipping the mass murderer’s speech."
