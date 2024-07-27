Islam Times - Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian criticized US lawmakers for applauding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his Congress address, asserting that applause cannot absolve criminal actions.

"Applauding a criminal will not result in his absolution," Pezeshkian stated on social media platform X, condemning Netanyahu’s address."The crime of killing innocent people and homeless children cannot be overlooked," he emphasized.Pezeshkian also cited a verse from the Qur'an: "Those who do wrong will come to know by what a (great) reverse they will be overturned!" [26:227].During Netanyahu’s speech on Wednesday, American lawmakers applauded his recount of Israel's genocidal war in Palestinian territories over the past ten months.Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian resistance movement, condemned Netanyahu’s address as "full of lies and slander," urging the international community to isolate him for the ongoing attacks on Gaza."Netanyahu’s lies that his army did not kill a single civilian in Rafah, and is not waging a war of starvation and genocide against Gaza, mock the world and show his indulgence in lies," their statement said.Hamas also criticized Netanyahu's vision for Gaza's future, dismissing it as "delusions.""The war criminal Netanyahu's visions for Gaza are mere fantasies he is trying to market," Hamas declared.Israel initiated the war in Gaza on October 7 following a surprise operation by Palestinian resistance groups in the occupied territories.The Israeli regime has since enforced a near-total siege on Gaza, severely restricting food, medicine, electricity, and water supplies.The war has resulted in the deaths of at least 39,175 Gazans, mostly women, children, and adolescents, and injured 90,403 Palestinians.