Gaza Health System on Brink as Israeli Strikes Continue: UNRWA

Islam Times - UNRWA warns of a collapsing health system in Gaza as continuous Israeli attacks and forced displacements exacerbate the crisis.

In a statement on Thursday, The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported that tens of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced again this week following new evacuation orders from the Israeli military."People can’t access essential healthcare services, particularly those suffering from chronic diseases," UNRWA stated, noting that "hospitals are stretched way beyond their capacity."The Israeli military confirmed it had bombed dozens of targets throughout Gaza over the past several hours. Gaza health authorities recorded at least 30 fatalities from Israeli attacks in the latest 24-hour period.In Khan Yunis, UNRWA observed "thousands of people fleeing" westward amid ongoing hostilities, with children traumatized and crying uncontrollably.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that Gazans affected by the latest Israeli evacuation orders have fled their shelters and homes, "running for their lives."Israel's evacuation orders have impacted about 8.7 square kilometers of land in the "humanitarian zone" of Al Mawasi near Khan Yunis, reducing its size by nearly 15%, according to OCHA."Initial reports indicate that families are currently moving towards areas in Deir al Balah and western Khan Yunis," OCHA stated, noting that "both areas are already heavily overcrowded, have limited shelters and services available, and can barely accommodate the additional influx of displaced people."As of July 22, nearly 83% of the Gaza Strip has been placed under evacuation orders or designated as "no-go zones" by the Israeli military.Israel's ground operation in Khan Yunis continued for the fifth consecutive day, with civil defense teams warning that the death toll could rise as many bodies remain trapped under rubble.In central Gaza, the Israeli military bombed the Bureij refugee camp again, injuring seven people, mostly children. Separately, Israeli forces shelled the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, killing at least four people.The Israeli genocidal war, which began in early October, has resulted in the deaths of 39,175 Palestinians and left over 90,000 others injured.