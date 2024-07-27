Israeli Snipers Target Anyone Who Moves in Khan Younis

Islam Times - Israeli snipers positioned in Khan Younis are targeting anyone moving in the area, according to eyewitnesses and medical sources.

Israel has launched a new wave of airstrikes targeting areas of the Gaza Strip, including Khan Younis.Israeli airstrikes have escalated in the Gaza Strip, with a focus on the southern city of Khan Younis, where more than 25 Palestinians were killed, according to reports and eyewitness accounts.The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that at least 25 Palestinians were killed in Khan Younis on Thursday as the ground invasion escalates, forcing tens of thousands to flee.Israeli snipers have been reportedly stationed in Khan Younis and are targeting anyone moving in the area, witnesses said.Nasser Hospital is receiving a steady stream of casualties, with many patients in critical condition, according to medical sources.The Israeli occupation forces also opened fire at an ambulance evacuating a wounded person in southern Khan Younis , where a new ground invasion is expanding, the PRCS reported.Thousands continue to flee the ongoing Israeli assault on the southern Gaza city, according to the PRCS.The occupation army has initiated a fresh ground incursion into Khan Younis, resulting in the deaths of at least 129 Gazans in the past two days.“In the so-called 'humanitarian area' in Al-Mawasi (located in the west of Khan Younis) there is no space even for a single tent due to the overwhelming number of people desperate for safety,” PRCS said in a statement.The statement further said that the Israeli occupation is preventing “displaced persons from Gaza and the north from returning to their homes,” as there are “no safe places” left for the displaced individuals.In Bureij, a highly active warzone between Hamas fighters and occupying forces, fighting continues.Hamas has asserted that a Thursday West Bank shooting, which injured three Israeli troopers, is a direct reaction to the ongoing violence in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.The ongoing Israeli war in the Gaza Strip has so far resulted in the deaths of nearly 40,000 Palestinians, including more than 15,000 children, and injuries to over 90,000 civilians.