0
Saturday 27 July 2024 - 04:19

Iran FM Spox: MKO Exploited by US, Zionist Regime, European States

Story Code : 1150235
Iran FM Spox: MKO Exploited by US, Zionist Regime, European States
The MKO terrorists, who have been displaced in Europe for many years and have been supported and exploited by the US government, the Zionist regime, and some European countries as a political tool, have bloody hands and a shameful criminal record, Nasser Kana’ani emphasized.

In the years after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution of the Iranian people in 1979, they embarked on assassinating more than 17,000 Iranian citizens and finally took refuge to the criminal former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

The fate of those who, after betraying the Islamic Iran, took the water and soil of the motherland under fire of their animosity with the support of the enemies of the Iranian nation, will have nothing but displacement or what they experienced in "Operation Mersad" during the Iraqi imposed war against Iran, the Foreign Ministry spokesman added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kremlin Aide:
Kremlin Aide: 'NATO Cannot be Trusted'
Israelis Stage Massive Anti-Netanyahu Protests
Israelis Stage Massive Anti-Netanyahu Protests
27 July 2024
US Congresswoman Tlaib Denounces Netanyahu as
US Congresswoman Tlaib Denounces Netanyahu as 'War Criminal' in Washington
27 July 2024
US Medics in Gaza: Ceasefire Now, Death Toll may Be over 90000
US Medics in Gaza: Ceasefire Now, Death Toll may Be over 90000
27 July 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
26 July 2024
Hezbollah Opens Fire at Israeli Planes in Lebanese Skies
Hezbollah Opens Fire at Israeli Planes in Lebanese Skies
26 July 2024
Two Rockets Hit US Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
Two Rockets Hit US Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
26 July 2024
US Armed ‘Israel” with 25000-Plus Bombs, Missiles
US Armed ‘Israel” with 25000-Plus Bombs, Missiles
26 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Pro-Palestine Moves Raised from Islamic Revolution Spirit
Ayatollah Khamenei: Pro-Palestine Moves Raised from Islamic Revolution Spirit
26 July 2024
Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Set to Intensify: Ansarullah Leader
Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Set to Intensify: Ansarullah Leader
26 July 2024
Lebanese Hezbollah Targets Israeli Positions in New Attacks
Lebanese Hezbollah Targets Israeli Positions in New Attacks
26 July 2024
China Blames NATO for Wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine
China Blames NATO for Wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine
26 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘Israel’ Failed to Defeat Resistance despite Huge Support by US
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘Israel’ Failed to Defeat Resistance despite Huge Support by US
25 July 2024