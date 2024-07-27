Iran FM Spox: MKO Exploited by US, Zionist Regime, European States

Islam Times - The spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that MKO terrorists are exploited and supported as a tool by the United States, the Zionist regime, and some European states as false advocates of human rights.

The MKO terrorists, who have been displaced in Europe for many years and have been supported and exploited by the US government, the Zionist regime, and some European countries as a political tool, have bloody hands and a shameful criminal record, Nasser Kana’ani emphasized.In the years after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution of the Iranian people in 1979, they embarked on assassinating more than 17,000 Iranian citizens and finally took refuge to the criminal former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.The fate of those who, after betraying the Islamic Iran, took the water and soil of the motherland under fire of their animosity with the support of the enemies of the Iranian nation, will have nothing but displacement or what they experienced in "Operation Mersad" during the Iraqi imposed war against Iran, the Foreign Ministry spokesman added.