Saturday 27 July 2024 - 04:25

Hezbollah Launches Fresh Attacks against Zionist Positions

By issuing statements, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced its new attacks on the positions of the Zionist military in the north of the occupied lands. 

In support of the oppressed Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and their valiant Resistance, the combatants of the Islamic Resistance Movement targeted the technical system at Ramya position with a guided missile on July 26, the Lebanon's Hezbollah Information Department said.

As a result of this operation launched by Hezbollah, this technical system was completely destroyed, the department added.

In support of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and their brave Resistance, the combatants of the Islamic Resistance Movement again targeted the Israeli enemy inside the position of Hadab Yaron with the appropriate weapons on Friday July 26.

This is while that the Zionist regime's military still continues its attack in southern Lebanon.
