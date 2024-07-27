0
Saturday 27 July 2024 - 04:28

Italy Resumes Diplomatic Relations with Syria

Italy suspended its relations with this country in 2012 after the civil war in Syria and the attack of ISIS terrorists on this country.

Italy and seven other EU states last week sent a letter to the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, asking the European Union to play a more active role in the country.

“Syrians continue to leave in large numbers, putting additional strain on neighbouring countries, in a period when tension in the area is running high, risking new refugee waves,” the letter said.

Along with Italy, the letter was signed by Austria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece, Croatia, Slovenia, and Slovakia. It lamented “the humanitarian situation” in the country which had “further deteriorated” as its economy was “in shambles.”

“Borrell mandated the European External Action Service to study what can be done,” Tajani said today, adding that naming a new ambassador was “in line with the letter we sent to Borrel … to turn the spotlight on Syria.”

At present six EU embassies are open in Damascus – Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. 
