Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris for Running President

Islam Times -

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have thrown their weight behind Vice President Harris' push to become the Democratic nominee in the 2024 election.The announcement of the endorsement, made through a video by her campaign, marks the culmination of a week during which the majority of individuals affiliated with the Democratic party, including convention delegates, rallied in support of Harris following President Biden's decision to withdraw from seeking a second term, which he revealed on Sunday.In a separate statement sent in a campaign email, the Obamas said they agreed with President Biden that selecting Harris as his running mate was "one of the best decisions he's made.""There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people," their statement read. "At a time when the stakes have never been higher, she gives us all reason to hope."The endorsement comes as the Harris campaign, which has made a flying start, launches a “weekend of action” marking 100 days until the election with more than 170,000 volunteers and 2,300 events across battleground states.Obama was the first Black US president and is endorsing a candidate who, if she wins against Donald Trump in November, will become the first woman, first Black woman, and first person of South Asian descent to serve as president.