0
Saturday 27 July 2024 - 04:28

Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris for Running President

Story Code : 1150242
Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris for Running President
Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have thrown their weight behind Vice President Harris' push to become the Democratic nominee in the 2024 election.

The announcement of the endorsement, made through a video by her campaign, marks the culmination of a week during which the majority of individuals affiliated with the Democratic party, including convention delegates, rallied in support of Harris following President Biden's decision to withdraw from seeking a second term, which he revealed on Sunday.

In a separate statement sent in a campaign email, the Obamas said they agreed with President Biden that selecting Harris as his running mate was "one of the best decisions he's made."

"There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people," their statement read. "At a time when the stakes have never been higher, she gives us all reason to hope."

The endorsement comes as the Harris campaign, which has made a flying start, launches a “weekend of action” marking 100 days until the election with more than 170,000 volunteers and 2,300 events across battleground states.

Obama was the first Black US president and is endorsing a candidate who, if she wins against Donald Trump in November, will become the first woman, first Black woman, and first person of South Asian descent to serve as president. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Kremlin Aide:
Kremlin Aide: 'NATO Cannot be Trusted'
Israelis Stage Massive Anti-Netanyahu Protests
Israelis Stage Massive Anti-Netanyahu Protests
27 July 2024
US Congresswoman Tlaib Denounces Netanyahu as
US Congresswoman Tlaib Denounces Netanyahu as 'War Criminal' in Washington
27 July 2024
US Medics in Gaza: Ceasefire Now, Death Toll may Be over 90000
US Medics in Gaza: Ceasefire Now, Death Toll may Be over 90000
27 July 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
26 July 2024
Hezbollah Opens Fire at Israeli Planes in Lebanese Skies
Hezbollah Opens Fire at Israeli Planes in Lebanese Skies
26 July 2024
Two Rockets Hit US Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
Two Rockets Hit US Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
26 July 2024
US Armed ‘Israel” with 25000-Plus Bombs, Missiles
US Armed ‘Israel” with 25000-Plus Bombs, Missiles
26 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Pro-Palestine Moves Raised from Islamic Revolution Spirit
Ayatollah Khamenei: Pro-Palestine Moves Raised from Islamic Revolution Spirit
26 July 2024
Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Set to Intensify: Ansarullah Leader
Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Set to Intensify: Ansarullah Leader
26 July 2024
Lebanese Hezbollah Targets Israeli Positions in New Attacks
Lebanese Hezbollah Targets Israeli Positions in New Attacks
26 July 2024
China Blames NATO for Wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine
China Blames NATO for Wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine
26 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘Israel’ Failed to Defeat Resistance despite Huge Support by US
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘Israel’ Failed to Defeat Resistance despite Huge Support by US
25 July 2024