Saturday 27 July 2024 - 04:56

Massive Rallies in Yemen Show Solidarity with Gaza

Under the banner "Victory for Gaza... Proceeding with the Fifth Phase of Escalation," millions marched this afternoon in al-Sabeen Square in the capital Sana'a, and in over 200 central and peripheral locations in the provinces of al-Hodeidah, Taiz, Ibb, Amran, Hajjah, Mahweet, Al Jawf, Dhamar, Al-Dhale, and Lahij. This marks the 40th consecutive Friday of demonstrations in support of the Palestinian people and the operations of the Yemeni armed forces aiding Gaza.

Morning protests also occurred in the provinces of Saada, Raymah and Marib.

Protesters reaffirmed their steadfast support for Gaza, vowing to continue their activities and persistent demonstrations in solidarity with Gaza. They saluted the Palestinian people for their legendary resilience in the face of aggression, praised the steadfastness of the fighters in Gaza, and commended the efforts that unite the Palestinian people.

The demonstrators endorsed the operations of the Yemeni armed forces against the Israeli occupation, calling for more actions as part of the fifth phase of escalation. They also condemned the Israeli aggression on al-Hodeidah and criticized the American reception of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Protesters questioned, "Why don't Arab and Muslim countries receive leaders of the resistance as Washington receives the war criminal Netanyahu?"
