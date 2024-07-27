0
Saturday 27 July 2024 - 05:02

Israelis Stage Massive Anti-Netanyahu Protests

Story Code : 1150248
Israelis Stage Massive Anti-Netanyahu Protests
This demonstration took place a few days after Ophir Falk, advisor to the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed that the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) is not looking for an agreement, a move that was accompanied by the condemnation of the families of the Israeli prisoners. And they called these statements fabricated.

The families of the Israeli captives said that Ophir Falk's statements contradict the position of the security services and the statements of the Israeli regime's Minister of War.

These families clarified that Ophir Falk's statements were an attempt to defeat the military forces and express the political desire to defeat the negotiations for reaching an agreement with Hamas.

The families of the Israeli prisoners emphasized that the statements of Ophir Falk, who is himself a member of the Zionist regime's negotiating team, mean that his role is to destroy any possibility of the release of the prisoners.

Previously, the Israeli newspaper "Maariv" wrote in a report acknowledging the failure of the Israeli regime's plans to destroy the resistance, "Benyamin Netanyahu" has suffered a severe defeat in the battle with the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

During this period, the Zionist regime has not yet achieved its stated goals of destroying Hamas and releasing prisoners and has achieved nothing other than crime, massacre, destruction, war crimes, violation of international laws, bombing of relief organizations, famine, and hunger in this period. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Kremlin Aide:
Kremlin Aide: 'NATO Cannot be Trusted'
Israelis Stage Massive Anti-Netanyahu Protests
Israelis Stage Massive Anti-Netanyahu Protests
27 July 2024
US Congresswoman Tlaib Denounces Netanyahu as
US Congresswoman Tlaib Denounces Netanyahu as 'War Criminal' in Washington
27 July 2024
US Medics in Gaza: Ceasefire Now, Death Toll may Be over 90000
US Medics in Gaza: Ceasefire Now, Death Toll may Be over 90000
27 July 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
26 July 2024
Hezbollah Opens Fire at Israeli Planes in Lebanese Skies
Hezbollah Opens Fire at Israeli Planes in Lebanese Skies
26 July 2024
Two Rockets Hit US Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
Two Rockets Hit US Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
26 July 2024
US Armed ‘Israel” with 25000-Plus Bombs, Missiles
US Armed ‘Israel” with 25000-Plus Bombs, Missiles
26 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Pro-Palestine Moves Raised from Islamic Revolution Spirit
Ayatollah Khamenei: Pro-Palestine Moves Raised from Islamic Revolution Spirit
26 July 2024
Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Set to Intensify: Ansarullah Leader
Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Set to Intensify: Ansarullah Leader
26 July 2024
Lebanese Hezbollah Targets Israeli Positions in New Attacks
Lebanese Hezbollah Targets Israeli Positions in New Attacks
26 July 2024
China Blames NATO for Wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine
China Blames NATO for Wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine
26 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘Israel’ Failed to Defeat Resistance despite Huge Support by US
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘Israel’ Failed to Defeat Resistance despite Huge Support by US
25 July 2024