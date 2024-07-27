Israelis Stage Massive Anti-Netanyahu Protests

Islam Times - The Israeli protesters once again demonstrated against the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime and demanded an agreement with the Palestinian resistance to release the prisoners.

This demonstration took place a few days after Ophir Falk, advisor to the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed that the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) is not looking for an agreement, a move that was accompanied by the condemnation of the families of the Israeli prisoners. And they called these statements fabricated.The families of the Israeli captives said that Ophir Falk's statements contradict the position of the security services and the statements of the Israeli regime's Minister of War.These families clarified that Ophir Falk's statements were an attempt to defeat the military forces and express the political desire to defeat the negotiations for reaching an agreement with Hamas.The families of the Israeli prisoners emphasized that the statements of Ophir Falk, who is himself a member of the Zionist regime's negotiating team, mean that his role is to destroy any possibility of the release of the prisoners.Previously, the Israeli newspaper "Maariv" wrote in a report acknowledging the failure of the Israeli regime's plans to destroy the resistance, "Benyamin Netanyahu" has suffered a severe defeat in the battle with the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).During this period, the Zionist regime has not yet achieved its stated goals of destroying Hamas and releasing prisoners and has achieved nothing other than crime, massacre, destruction, war crimes, violation of international laws, bombing of relief organizations, famine, and hunger in this period.