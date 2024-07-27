Islam Times - Almost half of the Democratic members of the US House of Representatives and Senate boycotted the speech of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the US Congress and did not participate in this meeting.

It is said that 96 representatives boycotted this speech. 58 Democrat representatives also boycotted Netanyahu's speech in 2015.Rashida Tlaib, the only representative of Palestinian origin in the US Congress, also attended the meeting with Chafieh and carried placards with the words "WAR CRIMINAL" and "GUILTY OF GENOCIDE" during the Israeli Prime Minister's speech.Thousands of people also demonstrated in Washington against Netanyahu.