Half of Democrats Boycott Netanyahu's Speech in US Congress
Story Code : 1150249
It is said that 96 representatives boycotted this speech. 58 Democrat representatives also boycotted Netanyahu's speech in 2015.
Rashida Tlaib, the only representative of Palestinian origin in the US Congress, also attended the meeting with Chafieh and carried placards with the words "WAR CRIMINAL" and "GUILTY OF GENOCIDE" during the Israeli Prime Minister's speech.
Thousands of people also demonstrated in Washington against Netanyahu.