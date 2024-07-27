0
Saturday 27 July 2024 - 08:42

Missile Strike Targets US-Run Base in Eastern Syria

Story Code : 1150300
Missile Strike Targets US-Run Base in Eastern Syria
Early Saturday, several projectiles hit an installation managed by American forces at the Conoco gas field, according to Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen television news channel. Loud explosions were heard following the impact.

There were no immediate reports on the extent of damage or possible casualties at the military facility. Sources mentioned that the blasts coincided with a US military aircraft raid on the Al-Joura district near Deir ez-Zor's provincial capital.

The Arabic service of Russia’s Sputnik news agency reported that following the missile strike, American military helicopters flew overhead and deployed several flares over the Conoco gas field.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of anti-terror fighters, has claimed responsibility for most retaliatory strikes on US military bases in Iraq and Syria.

The United States, "Israel’s" biggest ally, has been supplying the occupying entity with arms and ammunition since the Gaza conflict began.

Washington has also vetoed UN Security Council resolutions demanding that the entity halt its aggression.
Comment


Featured Stories
Netanyahu Meets Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Capping Trip Marked by Gaza Protests
Netanyahu Meets Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Capping Trip Marked by Gaza Protests
US, UK Strike Yemen
US, UK Strike Yemen's Hodeidah International Airport
27 July 2024
Missile Strike Targets US-Run Base in Eastern Syria
Missile Strike Targets US-Run Base in Eastern Syria
27 July 2024
Israeli Checkpoint in West Bank Comes under Attack
Israeli Checkpoint in West Bank Comes under Attack
27 July 2024
Kremlin Aide:
Kremlin Aide: 'NATO Cannot be Trusted'
27 July 2024
Israelis Stage Massive Anti-Netanyahu Protests
Israelis Stage Massive Anti-Netanyahu Protests
27 July 2024
US Congresswoman Tlaib Denounces Netanyahu as
US Congresswoman Tlaib Denounces Netanyahu as 'War Criminal' in Washington
27 July 2024
US Medics in Gaza: Ceasefire Now, Death Toll may Be over 90000
US Medics in Gaza: Ceasefire Now, Death Toll may Be over 90000
27 July 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
26 July 2024
Hezbollah Opens Fire at Israeli Planes in Lebanese Skies
Hezbollah Opens Fire at Israeli Planes in Lebanese Skies
26 July 2024
Two Rockets Hit US Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
Two Rockets Hit US Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
26 July 2024
US Armed ‘Israel” with 25000-Plus Bombs, Missiles
US Armed ‘Israel” with 25000-Plus Bombs, Missiles
26 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Pro-Palestine Moves Raised from Islamic Revolution Spirit
Ayatollah Khamenei: Pro-Palestine Moves Raised from Islamic Revolution Spirit
26 July 2024