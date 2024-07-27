Missile Strike Targets US-Run Base in Eastern Syria

Islam Times - A military base in Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor, housing US occupation troops and their allied militants, has been struck by missiles.

Early Saturday, several projectiles hit an installation managed by American forces at the Conoco gas field, according to Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen television news channel. Loud explosions were heard following the impact.There were no immediate reports on the extent of damage or possible casualties at the military facility. Sources mentioned that the blasts coincided with a US military aircraft raid on the Al-Joura district near Deir ez-Zor's provincial capital.The Arabic service of Russia’s Sputnik news agency reported that following the missile strike, American military helicopters flew overhead and deployed several flares over the Conoco gas field.The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of anti-terror fighters, has claimed responsibility for most retaliatory strikes on US military bases in Iraq and Syria.The United States, "Israel’s" biggest ally, has been supplying the occupying entity with arms and ammunition since the Gaza conflict began.Washington has also vetoed UN Security Council resolutions demanding that the entity halt its aggression.