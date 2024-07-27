Thousands Evacuate Season’s Biggest Wildfire in Northern California

Islam Times - A huge, fast-moving and rapidly growing wildfire in northern California has forced more than 4,000 people to evacuate as firefighters battle gusty winds and perilously dry conditions, authorities said on July 26.

Fueled by a crushing heatwave, the so-called Park Fire –the most intense wildfire to hit the state this summer– has rapidly devoured nearly 97,000 hectares as of the night of July 26 and is continuing to gain strength.“This fire has been rapidly expanding 4,000 to 5,000 acres an hour,” incident commander Billy See said at a press conference in the evening of July 26, AFP reported.For now, it is “zero percent” controlled, despite the efforts of some 1,700 firefighters, according to state agency Cal Fire, with hundreds of additional resources ordered en route.A total of 4,000 people have evacuated the towns of Cohasset and Forest Ranch, plus an additional 400 from the small city of Chico.The blaze so far has destroyed 134 structures, authorities said.The fire started on July 24 near Chico, in Butte County, and within hours had devastated a wide area there and in neighboring Tehama County.In just two days, the Park Fire has already become the 20th largest fire in California history by land area.The blaze has generated an enormous column of dense gray smoke, with gritty clouds akin to those of a violent storm visible in nearby US states.Fire departments from across the state have sent crews to lend a hand.California is experiencing an early start to what appears to be an intense wildfire season, with 20 currently active incidents.An additional 40 blazes are threatening communities to the north, in the states of Washington and Oregon.Canada has also seen a spate of wildfires, including a huge blaze that has consumed much of the tourist town of Jasper in western Alberta province.Experts say climate change, accelerated by human action, is leading to more extreme weather events.