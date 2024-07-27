China Warns Philippines over US Missile System Deployment

Islam Times - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo on Friday, warning the Philippines over the US intermediate missile system deployment.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and the Philippines are close neighbors across the sea, and good neighborliness, mutually beneficial cooperation and common development are in the fundamental interests of the two countries, Xinhua reported.He noted that the positive and negative lessons of China-Philippines relations in recent years have proved time and again that it is not easy to build good relations, but it is easy to destroy them.At present, Wang said, China-Philippines relations are facing serious difficulties and challenges, which are rooted in the fact that the Philippine side has repeatedly violated the consensus of the two sides and its own commitments, continuously pushed the infringement of rights at sea and magnified the speculation of public opinion.China is gravely concerned about and firmly opposes it, Wang said.He added that if the Philippines introduces the US intermediate missile system, it will create regional tension and confrontation, triggering an arms race, which is totally not in line with the interests and aspirations of the Filipino people.Wang said that China has recently reached a temporary arrangement with the Philippines on the transportation and replenishment of humanitarian supplies to Ren'ai Jiao in order to maintain the stability of the maritime situation. The key is for the Philippine side to fulfill its commitments and refrain from changing its position, said the Chinese foreign minister. Otherwise, he noted, China will definitely respond resolutely.He also expressed hope that the Philippines will seriously think about the future of China-Philippines relations and work with China to push bilateral relations back on the right track at an early date.Manalo, for his part, said the Philippines and China have a long history of traditional friendship and have established a comprehensive strategic cooperative relationship based on equal treatment and mutual benefit.Despite the difficulties and challenges faced by the two sides due to maritime issues, the Philippines is committed to easing the situation through dialogue and consultation, and dealing with differences constructively, Manalo said.