Israeli Checkpoint in West Bank Comes under Attack

The al-Quds Brigades - Nablus Brigade, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, carried out a shooting operation in collaboration with the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades on Saturday, which targeted the Israeli occupation forces at the Beit Furik checkpoint, resulting in direct hits.Palestinian media reported that the Israeli al-Jalamah checkpoint, north of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, was targeted with a heavy barrage of bullets.The Israeli forces stormed early Saturday the town of Sinjil, northeast of Ramallah in the West Bank, and detained several Palestinian citizens, Al Mayadeen reported.Earlier, Israeli media highlighted an official report indicating that shooting operations in the occupied West Bank increased by 330% from January 2022 to June 2023 compared to the same period between 2019 and 2021.In another incident, a Palestinian man in his thirties was seriously injured by Israeli occupation police gunfire early Saturday, in the town of al-Issawiya in occupied al-Quds. The police claimed the man attempted a ramming attack against Israeli forces in the town.Moreover, six Palestinians were injured due to severe beatings by Israeli occupation forces in al-Issawiya, including a 12-year-old child and a 76-year-old elderly woman, and were transported to hospitals in al-Quds.Confrontations also erupted after Israeli occupation forces stormed the Shuafat refugee camp, north of al-Quds, during which they fired rubber-coated metal bullets and toxic tear gas canisters, with no injuries reported.A couple of days ago, the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) reported that the number of Palestinians detained at the hands of Israeli occupation forces in parallel with the ongoing war on Gaza has reached more than 9,800, including 340 women and 680 children.