Russia’s UN Envoy: 'West Bank on Brink of Explosion'

Islam Times - Israel should stop building settlements on the occupied Palestinian land, as the situation in the West Bank is on the verge of a large-scale explosion, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We call on the Israeli authorities to abide by international humanitarian law and shoulder full responsibility for the population under occupation. First of all, we talk about commitments to provide food supply, medical care, public order and security," he said during a UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Gaza."It is also necessary to stop the construction of settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, which is a gross violation of international law. Due to such steps of the Israeli authorities, which recently have intensified noticeably, the situation in the West Bank is also on the brink of a massive explosion," he said, TASS reported.The Israeli regime has killed 39,175 people in the Gaza offensive since October 7, Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has also injured 90,403 people since October 7, Gaza’s Health Ministry added.The death toll is likely far higher with thousands believed buried under the rubble of buildings demolished in Israeli strikes.Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.