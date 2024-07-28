0
Sunday 28 July 2024 - 01:13

Yemen Vows Crushing Response to ‘Israel’ over Hodeidah’s Strike

“The response is coming as pledged by [the leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement] Abdul-Malik al-Houthi,” Al-Houthi wrote in a post published on the social media platform X on Friday.

He further stated: “We do not claim to be in possession of the ammunition that some Arab regimes have in their inventory. Nevertheless, this would not stop us from supporting our brethren in Gaza.”

Al-Houthi stressed that the Yemeni armed forces’ response to the “Israeli” airstrikes on Hodeidah will be according to their military capabilities and resources.

The high-ranking Yemeni official also took a swipe at some Arab regimes for their inaction in the face of “Israeli” crimes in the Gaza Strip, saying, “Where is your reaction whilst your national security is being jeopardized and your brethren are getting killed in Gaza?”

At least nine people were martyred and 87 others wounded in the “Israeli” air raids. The attack came a day after the Yemeni military conducted a drone operation on the occupied coastal city of “Tel Aviv”.

Yemen’s Supreme Political Council has pledged to respond to the attack on Hodeidah.

“This aggression will not pass without an effective response against the enemy,” it said in a statement.
