“Israelis” Prefer Netanyahu over other Candidates, Don’t Trust His Intentions

Islam Times - “Israeli” N12 revealed that the “Israelis” prefer Netanyahu as Prime Minister but doesn’t trust his intentions.

The survey, published on the N12 show “Ulpan Shishi,” revealed that in head-to-head comparisons, Netanyahu outperforms his main rivals for the premiership.Netanyahu was the most favored candidate for Prime Minister among the main contenders, receiving 36% support compared to Lapid [28], 32% compared to Gantz [28%], and 33% compared to Bennett [32%].The survey also showed that 62% of respondents favored a captives’ deal over a “total victory” [29%].Additionally, 51% of survey respondents stated that they believed Netanyahu’s own political considerations had prevented a captive deal, while 40% believed it was due to regular operational considerations.Respondents were split on their feelings towards Netanyahu's speech at the US Congress, with 38% saying they felt pride, 27% feeling disappointment, and 18% having mixed feelings.Despite this division, the speech did little to convince “Israelis” one way or the other, with 65% saying their opinion on Netanyahu remained unchanged. Only 15% said their opinion changed.The public was also divided on Netanyahu’s intentions, with 48% saying the trip was to promote Netanyahu's political interests and 44% saying it was to promote the interests of “Israel”.Most “Israelis” want him to cut the trip short, with 46% in favor of this, while 36% think there is no reason to shorten the trip.This latest poll indicates a departure from polls from earlier this month, which showed that a unified anti-Netanyahu right-wing party led by Neftali Bennett would outperform the Likud.