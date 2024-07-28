Trump Leads Harris by 2 Points in New Poll

Islam Times - Former US President Donald Trump topped Vice President Kamala Harris by 2 points in a new poll from The Wall Street Journal.

The former US president garnered 49 percent support among registered voters to the vice president’s 47 percent in the poll, conducted in the wake of President Joe Biden leaving the 2024 presidential race, The Hill reported.Harris significantly improved on Biden’s performance in a Wall Street Journal poll from earlier this month when he was down 6 points to Trump. That poll was conducted shortly after Biden’s disastrous debate performance, which sparked the calls for him to leave the race.Biden dropped out last weekend after weeks of turmoil in his party over whether he should end his campaign due to concerns about his age, mental fitness and ability to recapture the White House in November.The poll also found a sharp rise in Harris’s favorability among registered voters, from 35 percent earlier this month to 46 percent, up 11 points. In comparison, the poll found Trump’s favorability at 47 percent and Biden’s at 39 percent.Following Biden halting his campaign, Harris quickly received multiple key endorsements from those in her party. She’s also seen a spike in fundraising and received commitments from enough delegates to clinch the nomination.The Wall Street Journal poll was conducted July 23-25, featuring 1,000 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, according to a Journal article on the poll.