0
Sunday 28 July 2024 - 01:18

Trump Leads Harris by 2 Points in New Poll

Story Code : 1150400
Trump Leads Harris by 2 Points in New Poll
The former US president garnered 49 percent support among registered voters to the vice president’s 47 percent in the poll, conducted in the wake of President Joe Biden leaving the 2024 presidential race, The Hill reported.

Harris significantly improved on Biden’s performance in a Wall Street Journal poll from earlier this month when he was down 6 points to Trump. That poll was conducted shortly after Biden’s disastrous debate performance, which sparked the calls for him to leave the race.

Biden dropped out last weekend after weeks of turmoil in his party over whether he should end his campaign due to concerns about his age, mental fitness and ability to recapture the White House in November.

The poll also found a sharp rise in Harris’s favorability among registered voters, from 35 percent earlier this month to 46 percent, up 11 points. In comparison, the poll found Trump’s favorability at 47 percent and Biden’s at 39 percent.

Following Biden halting his campaign, Harris quickly received multiple key endorsements from those in her party. She’s also seen a spike in fundraising and received commitments from enough delegates to clinch the nomination.

The Wall Street Journal poll was conducted July 23-25, featuring 1,000 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, according to a Journal article on the poll.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Leads Harris by 2 Points in New Poll
Trump Leads Harris by 2 Points in New Poll
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime against Any Foolish Move
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime against Any Foolish Move
28 July 2024
Shedding Light on Netanyahu’s Lies in Congress Speech
Shedding Light on Netanyahu’s Lies in Congress Speech
28 July 2024
Yemen Vows Crushing Response to ‘Israel’ over Hodeidah’s Strike
Yemen Vows Crushing Response to ‘Israel’ over Hodeidah’s Strike
28 July 2024
Netanyahu Meets Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Capping Trip Marked by Gaza Protests
Netanyahu Meets Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Capping Trip Marked by Gaza Protests
27 July 2024
US, UK Strike Yemen
US, UK Strike Yemen's Hodeidah International Airport
27 July 2024
Missile Strike Targets US-Run Base in Eastern Syria
Missile Strike Targets US-Run Base in Eastern Syria
27 July 2024
Israeli Checkpoint in West Bank Comes under Attack
Israeli Checkpoint in West Bank Comes under Attack
27 July 2024
Kremlin Aide:
Kremlin Aide: 'NATO Cannot be Trusted'
27 July 2024
Israelis Stage Massive Anti-Netanyahu Protests
Israelis Stage Massive Anti-Netanyahu Protests
27 July 2024
US Congresswoman Tlaib Denounces Netanyahu as
US Congresswoman Tlaib Denounces Netanyahu as 'War Criminal' in Washington
27 July 2024
US Medics in Gaza: Ceasefire Now, Death Toll may Be over 90000
US Medics in Gaza: Ceasefire Now, Death Toll may Be over 90000
27 July 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
Sayyed Al-Houthi Threatens “Israel” with Dramatic Escalation: Yafa Op Ended ‘Israel’s” Air Supremacy
26 July 2024