Sunday 28 July 2024 - 01:22

Israeli Regime Expands Evacuation Order for Gaza’s Khan Younis

Story Code : 1150403
It said in an announcement on Saturday that staying in the area had “become dangerous” due to rockets being fired by Palestinian fighters.

“The adjustment is being carried out in accordance with precise intelligence indicating that Hamas has embedded terrorist infrastructure in the area defined as a humanitarian area,” the military claimed, adding that it was about to “forcefully operate” there.

The latest order comes a week after the Israeli military issued an evacuation order for eastern parts of Khan Younis and began a new ground invasion, months after launching an offensive there, Al Jazeera reported.

The Khan Younis invasion displaced at least 180,000 Palestinians in the first four days since it was launched, with many having to move without their belongings, according to the United Nations.

Medical sources told Al Jazeera that 14 bodies had arrived at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis since the morning.

The Israeli military is continuing its deadly attacks on areas across the besieged enclave, including Rafah in the south.

It confirmed on Saturday that it hit “dozens of targets” in the past day, including the Zeitoun neighborhood in the north’s Gaza City, which has been a repeated target of attacks for months.

UN agencies have condemned Israel’s policy of mass displacement of Gaza’s civilian population and military attacks on areas previously declared as humanitarian “safe zones” by Israel.

The Israeli military has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since the start of the current conflict in October, with more than 90,000 people wounded and thousands missing.
